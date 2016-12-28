NWU undertakes operational study in Vieux Fort

PRESS RELEASE – The National Workers Union (NWU) is currently undertaking an operational study in Vieux Fort.
During the last four (4) years, members and branch units in Vieux Fort have been demanding that the NWU establish an operational branch unit in Vieux Fort.
Should the study establish that the organization could sustain the costs of operating in Vieux Fort and that the union would be in a better position to bring union services to its members, then a branch office would be opened in Vieux Fort.
This would mean that the National Workers Union would extend its services to members from Anse la Raye down to Vieux Fort on the west coast and from Dennery to Vieux Fort on the east coast.
