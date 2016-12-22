NWU finally accepts CCC workers

PRESS RELEASE – The National Workers Union (NWU) has finally agreed to accept over one hundred and fifty (150) workers employed with the Castries Constituency Council into its rank and file membership.
This acceptance came as a result of a request by the Council workers. The NWU has managed the transition with very little industrial haemorrhage, bearing in mind that the employees had membership in another organization.
The National Workers Union has since alerted the Department of Labour of this development and is in the process of seeking an audience with the Mayor of Castries, Mr. Peterson Francis. The NWU is already the bargaining agent for a number of Constituency Councils around the island.
