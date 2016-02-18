NOTICE: WASCO water schedule for Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016

PRESS RELEASE – The level of Reservoir at John Compton Dam has been recorded at 333.1 feet today, February 18th, 2016. This represents 0. 1 feet increase in level which was recorded yesterday February 17th, 2016.
Level at the same date last year February 18th, 2015 was 333.1 feet.
Daily Water Schedule:
The Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) wishes to advise of actions and schedule for communities in the Northern part of the island for today Thursday 18th February 2016
Network News
- Fond Cannie and Cacoa were supplied yesterday.
- Lower Ti- Chemin, Fond Assau, Chassin, Cabiche, Talvern & Hill 20 were supplied and are currently being supplied.
- La Borne was supplied yesterday and is still being supplied.
- Desrameaux, Ti Dauphin, Ravine Macok and environs was supplied yesterday.
- Plateau was supplied yesterday.
- Boguis was supplied yesterday.
Critical Actions for Today February 18th, 2016
- Fond Cannie and Cacoa will be supplied today.
- Lower Ti Chemin, Fond Assau, Chassin, Cabiche, Talvern & Hill 20 are currently being supplied.
- La Borne will continue to be supplied today.
- Desrameaux, Ti Dauphin, Ravine Macok and environs will continue to be supplied today.
- Paix Bouche will continue to be supplied today.
- Plateau will continue to be supplied today.
- Boguis will continue to be supplied today.
- Garand will be supplied today.
All other communities are being served, whilst we will maintain the supply of water to the aforementioned areas, there may be inconsistencies due to demand or damages which may occur on the lines.
WASCO ….water is life! Committed to meeting customers’ needs.
Boguis got no water yesterday
Two questions: (1) What is being done to make the reservoir more efficient, including dredging and more efficient pumping; and (2) What is being done to increase water supply through desalination, either by obtaining water for general use from the Sandals desalination plant or purchasing a general purpose desalination plant from israel or some other supplier.
I would appreciate a response. Thanks.
They don't have an answer for you...