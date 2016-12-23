NOTICE: OECS holiday office closure
PRESS RELEASE – Please note that the offices of the OECS Commission will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2016 for the holiday season.
Our offices will resume regular hours of operation on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Best holiday wishes and hearty greetings for the New Year.
