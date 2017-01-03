New spa manager at the Landings

PRESS RELEASE – The Landings Resort & Spa has rejuvenated what it means to go ‘spa-ing’ in Saint Lucia. With the addition of Spa Manager Ms Georgina Sacasas late last year, the resort has unveiled a New Menu of treatments balanced with an innovative mix of health and wellness accompaniments all aimed at enhancing the experience.

Hailing from a British background with over 20 years’ as a Spa Specialist, Ms Sacasas brings a wealth of European techniques to the team of highly experienced therapists already on staff.

She started her illustrious career as a Spa Specialist onboard the Seabourn Cruises in Asia for almost a year. She quickly honed her skills and was recruited by L’Oreal as a Technical Educator teaching professionals whilst with Loreal, she also covered the London Fashion Week and assisted stage shows in Paris.

After, she moved to Switzerland to take up the role of Senior Aesthetician for La Prairie alongside world renowned La Prairie surgeons in the Private Medical Beauty Hotel & Clinic, then hopped onboard the opportunity to be on MV The World with La Prairie.

By 2006, Georgina had been around the world several times but then chose to settled in her very own spa in a health & tennis club but later went alone and expanded into a 17th century country house in Surrey UK, becoming a full Day Spa. While running her own business, she kept training, taught as a Visiting Lecturer at the London College in Aesthetics and Beauty and also authored a professional book on how to “Hairdressing” published in 2007 in six languages.

After selling her business and in the spirit of travel, Ms Sacasas again packed up and travelled to the Caribbean where she took time out to re-energize while working for herself in a home-based establishment before taking on the Spa Manager role at the Landings in 2016.

Embracing the need to offer more than a revitalizing treatment focus, The Spa at the Landings has evolved into a therapeutic space with transformational properties. Creating a more welcoming appeal, the Spa engineered mini upgrades to its eight massage rooms, jacuzzi, steam room, pedicure and manicure stations and now have a fully equipped gym open to all. Added to the additions made to the facilities, the gym provides an impressive fitness regime offering not only the usual machinery, but a full complement of fitness classes from highly-rated Saint Lucian experts including, Rodriguez Constantine from Repts ,Pernell Hippolyte Personnel Trainer , Monetta Wilson & Kestin Greco Yoga Specialists and Dean White Tennis Coach.

According to the new Spa Manager, ‘our main goal is to be the spa of choice for all on island whether living here or visiting by reducing our pricing, adding a new line of products and upgrades to the treatments, new gym programmes and fully accessible gym with memberships, which all have taken us a step closer.’ Sacacas reinforced the spa experience by working alongside The Landings Executive Chef, “Bill Munn” to include a healthy Spa Lite Bar Menu made fresh every day to truly supply a full service menu.

The spa’s treatment rooms include a double spa suite for couples and make an ideal spa retreat for groups. Focusing on the latest skincare technology to counter ageing, the Spa introduced a range of Natura Bisse products from Europe which add value to the experience.

For the month of January, the Spa at the Landings offers specials to commemorate the new offerings and ring in the New Year with health and wellness being the key components. Spa goers can enjoy three amazing mini treatment for US$75 by appointment only.

For more information about the company’s activities for month, booking the restaurant, gym membership or Spa offers, please contact us on 45-7300 or follow us @thespaathelandings on facebook or www.landingsstlucia.com,