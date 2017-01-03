Mother suffering from breast cancer needs your help

A GoFundMe page has been set up for 23-year-old Kisha Frederick, who is suffering from stage three breast cancer.
Frederick, the mother of a seven-year-old son, needs USD$15,000 to pay for mastectomy (removal of the left breast) and radiation treament right after the surgery, according to her GoFundMe page, set up by her aunt.
The funds are required by the end of February for the surgery, and chemotheraphy treatment is scheduled for early February, the relative said.
The aunt, identified as Krish, said she will be grateful for the support so that her niece can live to raise her son and pursue her dreams.
“This will be giving hope to million (s) out there,” Krish said.
(1)(0)