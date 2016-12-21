More leaks could discourage foreign investment says Joseph

Another leaked document revealed the government has spent EC$30,000 to relocate the Economic Development Ministry office from Pointe Seraphine to the new financial building on Bridge Street, Castries.
Economic Development Minister Guy Joseph has expressed disappointment with this new trend, explaining that only weeks ago, the DSH agreement was also leaked and shared with the public.
The minister believes that if more government agreements are leaked and left unchecked, this could discourage foreign investors.
Joseph said the issue requires urgent attention.
“It’s not about getting to the United Workers Party (UWP) that is the issue, because I don’t think that we are doing anything in this government that cannot be out there. But what does it say about us as a people? So if an investor comes to Saint Lucia and he wants to do something, who in Saint Lucia can he trust?” Joseph questioned.
But Opposition Leader Phillip J. Pierre has said that this is nothing new, as it has happened in the past, when the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) was in government. He is calling for a full disclosure of all key documents.
“If the government has nothing to hide, the government should bring the DSH agreement to Parliament like the HESS agreement and let the parliament discuss it,” he said.
There have also been talks about having public servants disciplined for leaking government information.
“I found it rather strange coming from the minister because it is very unusual for a minister to say those things about the people they work with…Why are we behaving like this is all new?” Pierre said.
The Civil Service Association, he said, should be the ones to take note of the comments.
So if leaks are okay because there is no need for the government to have "secrets" then you're saying that "leaky" police are free to tell the criminals what search warrants are to be executed that affect them, "leaky" social workers should say who are the victims of sexual assault, "leaky" hospital workers should tell the public why you had to be admitted at the hospital, "leaky" education officers should give students exam papers before exams.
That cannot be right. Some documents by their very nature are mean to be confidential, sometimes even temporarily so as not to prejudice the final outcome. This government has only been in office for a little more than 7 months, so how long could they have been hiding anything from you that you needed to know before every step they made?
If people want to know all what goes on in Government, why don't they lobby, protest or whatever to have a Freedom of Information ACT? The ACT is there and was passed by a former UWP administration since 2007 but has not been given assent. Ignorance is Bliss I tell you.
Do that St. Lucia and let us stop this politics nonsense, because as it stands now Guy is right. Don't make a moron of yourself and make them give effect to the damn ACT.
Stop POOOOPING the place where you all eating and doing business!!!! Soon the whole place will be SMEEEEELING!!!
I hope that many people are not like Philip J. Pierre who thinks that once something is not new or common in St. Lucia that it is right. Is that the kind of reasoning that an aspiring leader should pursue? Do you feel comfortable knowing that your leader thinks that you suffering, without basic services, is nothing new, so can just be brushed aside? Crime in St. Lucia is nothing new, but does that make it right Mr. P.J.P.?
I think the majority of the intelligent people can make better decisions about such occurrences. Two issues come to light, one is a political one and the other is a reasoned and analytical one.
The first political: To be fair the UWP has always been consistent on issue of leakages within the Public Service and is echoed in this present statement by Guy Joseph. We have heard Kenny Anthony made at least two statements, one coming from both sides of his mouth, one as Kenny and the other as Tony. When Kenny Anthony was PM he made a similar statement and even went as far as dismantling GIS and repositioning government mouth pieces, gate keepers disguised under the NICE program to stifle or intercept all matters of leakages. People were afraid to give out even basic information.
Alternatively when Kenny Anthony found himself in opposition (during the King administration), the government faced an uncontrollable stream of document leakages. Almost on a daily basis documents appeared in the media on even the most benign of issues. His famous message while opposition leader was "the Civil Servants are fed up with what is going on this is why they leak these documents to me." I am sure that everyone remembers these assertions publicly made by KDA.
Now to address the issue, Guy Joseph is right. There are checks and balances in our system which counteracts a Government acting in contempt towards its people. If we as a people observe the law there will be no need for a Civil Servant to think that he should break his secrecy oaths which is in itself illegal. I say this not only to politicians but to the Civil Servants who would themselves are the facilitators if any corruption has to occur. The main reasons for Civil Servants leaking documents is never about love for country and is only about love for party, and you would be kidding yourself in trying to convince yourself otherwise.
I think the main reason for our failure is that we cannot admit that we have a problem (just like an addict) therefore we can never fix the problems. Politics prevents us from admitting we have a problem because of the urge to make our adversaries look more guilty than ourselves. For instance both parties claim that they do not pay people to vote, however all the people know that both sides paying people is a common feature of elections from inception. If it is not in cash , it is in the form of contracts or in both. Yet still everybody defends their party while accusing the other. We know there is a problem however we are preventing ourselves from passing a CAMPAIGN FINANCING legislation. We know that there is widespread corruption among public officials so why don't we pass an ANTI-CORRUPTION act?
This typifies the life of St. Lucian society. They know the problem, they know what has to be done, however there is so much indifference to crime and law aversion nobody wants to do anything just to facilitate themselves when their turn comes.
For all those who hide behind their computers whole day spreading fake news , propaganda, shredding the country to pieces for political purposes, there will be a terrible price to pay. Remember Arab Spring, Crisis in Greece, all those tragedies have avoided us for sometime. However, we must recognize that there is a whole new generation who does not understand party loyalty and all these superficial social constructs. They understand the world as one village and they are observing how we carry on the management of their lives and their future.
The subversive political minds who hide behind computers will be observed in giving this post a thumbs down. However you wont be able to say that you never heard the message.
Sir! It's only a leak if you are hiding something. How come is a leak if all is tranparent. Foreign investors needs to care about a Transparent government who can look out for the interest of the people. When they invest they will be affected by all that is happening on the island so it must be their interest too.
Treasury staff is noted for that when Labour in power, really sad as a civil servant..
I dont agree with this joseph guy........ he is not for the citizens of the country. He is afraid of loosing foreign investors but don't bother about how the local feels. Why is it the dsl deal got sign and the public was not aware and u feel like that should not have leak out. The poor man would only know when the investors had their fence build restricting them access from the land they are use to and the beach. Why is it gov is not trying to build its own ppl. Not against investors but give ur ppl priority.
We're gonna need a bigger boat.
EC$30,000 to relocate the Economic Development Ministry office from Pointe Seraphine to the new financial building on Bridge Street, Castries. (That is about a Mile). Do you know that there are private contracted workers that has been working for Government from September until December and has not been paid as yet ? But these guys can find money to squander when they need to.And we the citizen should not know about their deeds of corruption.
Isnt it interesting...now the shoe is on the other foot Guy is crying foul. Such hipocrecy.....no wonder why we need to worry about these guys. They promised transparency and openess....fed us a few tidbits of news to represent their openness, then tries very hard to hide details of the biggest deal in our countries history. Where is the outcry from those critiquing the past administration on the same issue of openess. We need to stop dwelling on the past. The buck stops with this group. As I have stated before...Chac history as tourism minister was not productive. I see history repeating itself with this Jazz debacle.
Sadly, some of those politicians don't realize that they are employed by the people. They work and report to the people. They are not kings and queens even though it's their belief. How sad, this guy thinks that he is some sort of a demigod. Are the people to dumb to sort it out, hence they are irrelevant?
Come next year Allen needs to reshuffle his cabinet and put Guy Joseph in charge of the ministry of social transformation where there is a smaller budget. He loves hanging around big budget ministries.
Allen had better be careful with this GUY . He Allen didn't win the election with this GUY'S help but rather with Kenny's help. He was just the comedian on the platform. That job could have been done using twenty men @ $200.00 per day plus trucks @ $250.00 per trip plus lunch and dinner for each man for the day. Do the math. It is cheaper to ship the future of three four bedroom houses from England to st.lucia . For the last seven months, this GUY has been involved in too much controversy.
the time has come HOPEFULLY when the untouchables in this country will come face to face with justice, they are on both slp and uwp, and its time to LOCK THEM UP! Make Saint Lucia Great Again!
oh i forgot, anyone who says make something great is a racist, my bad.
poor folks if they really knew the truth about trump, dont worry guys you will get out of the lies one day.
If I heard Guy J. right he asking if the people should know how much on rental government is paying and from who.
In my opinion yes, the people should know to see who benefits. And should show what deal is made under what party Lmao
I quote my self, in a previous comment on SLN Online “There is no counsel for fools”. That considered the more enlightened among us feel a moral obligation to attempt this declared impossibility.
I know some of you hate my stories, and that in itself motivates me to continue to relate them. Here it goes, a fictional story:
There is an individual in a certain community who has the perverted and illegal habit of peeping through people’s home windows with the intention of observing any activity that gives him some "strange” sense of sexual satisfaction. One late night he stealthily goes onto someone’s property with the sole intention of satisfying his perverted urge. On his first “peep” into the first window he discovers a grown man having sex with a little girl. He says nothing and watches untill the whole “abomination” comes to an end.
Over the next few days, he repeatedly goes to that same house but he doesn’t see anything. Anyway, believe it or not, the “peeping tom” is faced with a moral dilemma and decides to bring the matter to the attention of the authorities, even at the price of his own peril.
The matter makes news and the man involved is brought to the police headquarters for questioning.
Now the incident is in the public domain and now “food” for fools.
The first fool argues that the man should not be arrested at all because it was a “peeping tom” who saw the entire thing and had no business there. The “peeping tom” should be arrested and the man set free. The peeping tom is the real pervert.
The first fool’s foolish comrade counter argues that the man should be jailed for life and the “peeping tom” should get a Medal of Valor for bringing this matter to the attention of the authorities and be publicly recognized and acclaimed for the risks he took in exposing the entire affair.
Which fool are you?
You don’t have to be either if you’re not cursed with idiocy for life. Improve your mind.
Ooh! i am afraid. The people are going to know precisely what I am up to on their behalf. If you are not involved in shady or harmful business practices,then there is no reason to be scared. Now that he is showing fear, it is a matter of concern. is he working against the St. Lucian people, the environment or lining his pocket?
This stupid guy believes that this is the Medieval Age, where the High Priests were always in touch with the gods. People we left is shock and awe from the tit-bits that they were given to believe.
In this complex age, you believe that this guy knows everything about what god wants for the people of Saint Lucia? Bring on the leaks!
The days of the ignorant Saint Lucian is nearly over. Only our dumb criminal minds believe that the only intelligence you need in this country is is how to rob people.
S-L-P tried that and failed. Doh try dat.
We need representatives and not untrustworthy High Priests and tin-pot gods.
I agree 100%. This is not a face you can ever trust. I did not vote for him.
Who ask u who u vote nd didn't vote for hope u not one of those cummin. to beg choopz
such behavior has been in the public as long as i could recall,is it a case of i could ascept when its in my interest and when its not i complain to the public,lets not been histerical about this leakage.
Guy Joseph, you and the PM must be honest with the people. You complain so much about slp
Guy you can get rid of the leaks by being honest with the people of St Lucia. Why is it so wrong to tell us what you are negotiating on our behalf.
Anytime you are afraid of links means that you intend to do things that would be adverse to he people's interest-
I am disappointed with Guy about he complaining about keeping things that will affect us as a secret. We need to know everything that happens in this country. Compton did it, Kenny did it now Allen is doing it . We do not want this to continue. Guy Joesph stol that nonesense disclose everything to us even thw donations you getting from Taiwan.
yaaaaaay we are having our own little Wikileaks down here so to speak.
*snif snif* ahhhh the smell of globalism. Only if people knew what it meant. hey folks if we dont keep our government honest and straight, we gonna hit SOME bumps down the road in the long run.
Now in opposition SLP calling for a full diisclosure of all key documents.
Is the memory of SLP that short of memory and forget they neither did not bring to Parlament all agreements ? Why now ?
Because they were all clean
SLP is no longer in power and this is one of many reasons they are gone. This is the past, if we keep dwelling in the past then we will never have a future. These guys came to power to fix what they precieved as being wrong but as always they are repeating the same things they have criticise before...such hipocracy...go figure.
Corruption among govt officials does not discourage investors but leaked docs will? awah ee-
full disclosure please, present us with the facts and we will decide.
Why the secrecy ? The people who the government serves, have a right to know. We don't want to be sold out and not knowing about it until too late. Transparency please. That Guy would not even lets us know who got the auditing nearly one hundred thousand dollar contract for the St. Judes hospital construction.
Is st.lucia guy or character's property? I would like to know. Don't you think that the people need to know how the state money is been spent.