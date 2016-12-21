More leaks could discourage foreign investment says Joseph

Another leaked document revealed the government has spent EC$30,000 to relocate the Economic Development Ministry office from Pointe Seraphine to the new financial building on Bridge Street, Castries.

Economic Development Minister Guy Joseph has expressed disappointment with this new trend, explaining that only weeks ago, the DSH agreement was also leaked and shared with the public.

The minister believes that if more government agreements are leaked and left unchecked, this could discourage foreign investors.

Joseph said the issue requires urgent attention.

“It’s not about getting to the United Workers Party (UWP) that is the issue, because I don’t think that we are doing anything in this government that cannot be out there. But what does it say about us as a people? So if an investor comes to Saint Lucia and he wants to do something, who in Saint Lucia can he trust?” Joseph questioned.

But Opposition Leader Phillip J. Pierre has said that this is nothing new, as it has happened in the past, when the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) was in government. He is calling for a full disclosure of all key documents.

“If the government has nothing to hide, the government should bring the DSH agreement to Parliament like the HESS agreement and let the parliament discuss it,” he said.

There have also been talks about having public servants disciplined for leaking government information.

“I found it rather strange coming from the minister because it is very unusual for a minister to say those things about the people they work with…Why are we behaving like this is all new?” Pierre said.

The Civil Service Association, he said, should be the ones to take note of the comments.