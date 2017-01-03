Men stabbed, chopped in Castries

Two young males were rushed to hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 3 following an altercation near the Castries market.
The incident reportedly occurred around 3 p.m.
Reports reaching St. Lucia News Online (SNO) are that two men were involved in fight at the Soufriere bus stand.
Weapons were drawn during the fight and both men sustained stab and chop wounds, an eyewitness told SNO.
The men were transported to hospital by ambulance but their condition is unknown at this time.
No further details are available.
(0)(2)