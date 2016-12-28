Martinique woman jumps from airport control tower

MARTINIQUE FIRST – A 42-year-old air traffic control officer threw herself from the Martinique Airport control tower at Lamentin this morning (Tuesday, December 27). She was sent to the CHU of Martinique in a state very preoccupation.

According to our information, the mother was in a fragile state.

The facts occurred around 6:20 am on Tuesday morning. A 42-year-old woman threw herself from the control tower at the airport. She would be an air traffic controller, a civil aviation employee.

When the firefighters arrived, she was conscious and had fractures at both ankles, pelvis, head trauma and multiple fractures on the rest of the body. It was sent to the CHU in Martinique in a very worrying state.

Contacted, the Civil Aviation Authority told us not to want to speak. But we can assume that the staff is very shocked by these events that would have occurred to the change of service between the night shift and the morning shift.

According to the gendarmes, this would be an attempt at suicide. The mother of a family, depressed according to our information, was motivated by personal difficulties. Family information. An inquiry should be opened to understand the exact circumstances of this act.

Moreover, according Thodiard Frantz, director of SAMAC (Société par Actions Martinique Aimé Césaire), this unfortunate event will have “no impact on air traffic” .