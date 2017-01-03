Man shot and injured in Castries
STAFF REPORT – Police are investigating the shooting of a young man at Leslie Land, Castries around 11 p.m. Monday night.
The man reportedly sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body and was transported to hospital by ambulance in a semi-conscious state.
His condition is not yet known.
No further details available.
