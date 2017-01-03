BOSL
BOSL

Man shot and injured in Castries

ShootingSTAFF REPORT – Police are investigating the shooting of a young man at Leslie Land, Castries around 11 p.m. Monday night.

The man reportedly sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body and was transported to hospital by ambulance in a semi-conscious state.

His condition is not yet known.

No further details available.

