Major call centre investment for Saint Lucia

By SNO Staff
January 6, 2017

A major US-based call centre will be launched in Saint Lucia creating hundreds of jobs, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has announced.

Chastanet said the partnership will be facilitated though a company in Austin, Texas called Ojo Labs,which is launching a huge artificial intelligence with call centres.

“I am very excited. I think when people see the actual facility that is going to be erected, its going to be a world-class facility. And I think that is the area in which we can be more competitive,” the prime minister said.

Chastanet recalled that a call centre which had operations here was sold, and the new owners had shut down the facility, causing some 150 people to lose their jobs.

“I took the opportunity when I was visiting American Airlines in Dallas, to go and meet this company in Austin, and as a result of that, there is a new company that has just started up,they are going to be build a major call centre here.”

Further, an announcement will be made through Invest Saint Lucia, which is looking to do a joint venture with Ojo Labs, to go after similar companies that provides jobs in the ICT sector.

“We believe that Saint Lucians have shown and exhibited a talent in being able to cater to that, ” Chastanet said.

While the date for construction is not known, Chastanet said the call centre will be built in the South of the island.

