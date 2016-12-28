BOSL
CCC part company with Fernand

Louis Fernand

Some three months into his new one-year contract, Town Clerk of the Castries City Council (CCC) Louis Fernand, has parted ways with the organisation he served for close to 7 years.

Reports are that Fernand officially left the CCC on Monday, December 19, 2016.

However, the details regarding his departure is still unclear.

He previously served as operations manager, deputy town clerk and councilor at the CCC.

Fernand’s contract was renewed for 12 months, when City Mayor Peterson Francis was appointed.

