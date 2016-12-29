Laborie Steel Pan and Brazilian Percussion workshop 2017

PRESS RELEASE – This will be the music of the two-week, Laborie Steel Pan and Brazilian Percussion workshop being held in January 2017 from the 4 to the 15. This workshop is a Laborie Pan Project initiative in collaboration with the Laborie Development Foundation and the Eastern Kentucky University.
The Laborie Pan Project has been known for its forefront involvement in arts and music. This activity displays their commitment and continuity in doing just that. They provide avenues for the encouragement of personal development of participants while providing a platform for better quality of music and musical performances.
The workshop will be tutored by Mr. Jason Koontz, Director of Percussion Studies at Eastern Kentucky University, and Mr. Andy Narell, renowned pan player and composer.
The workshop sessions will be held in various locations around Laborie featuring master classes, steel band rehearsals, rehearsals of Brazilian drumming and a Laborie concert performance.