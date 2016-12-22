LA swimmer breaks longstanding record at Trinidad swimming competition

PRESS RELEASE – Twelve swimmers of the Lightning Aquatics (LA) Swim Club faced some stiff competition at the recently held Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Invitational Swimming Championship held at the new National Aquatic Centre in Couva, Trinidad.

The meet was held from December 15-18, 2016 and had over 300 swimmers from Barbados, Jamaica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago (T&T).

All LA’s swimmers saw an improvement in their times for many of their strokes and even walked away with a few medals. LA’s Karic Charles copped the gold medal for the 50M Breaststroke. While Naima Hazell, the only Saint Lucian to break a record at the meet, got a silver medal in the 50M Backstroke and a gold medal in the 50M Breaststroke erasing an 18 year meet record. The team was ably accompanied by Coach Peter James, a former National swimmer.

According to Tessa Charles-Louis, LA’s President, “This highly competitive swim meet gave our swimmers well needed exposure to a 50 meter pool as they are used to training in a 25 meter pool. The Executive is proud of all our swimmers because despite the challenge, they looked within and fought hard which resulted in many Personal Best (PB) times”. Lightning Aquatics Swim Club got 68 points and placed 18 out of 28 teams. While the competition host Marlins Swim Club from T&T placed second behind the victorious Tidal Wave Aquatics of T&T. The President also congratulated the other Saint Lucian teams; Sharks Swim Club and the Sports Academy Swim Team for their successes at the ASATT competition.

Just one day before travelling for the ASATT Swimming Championship LA swimmers had yet another opportunity to learn the important value of giving. On National Day, December 13th,

club members, coaches and parents spent the day at the Pigeon Island National Landmark sharing fun, food, laughter and gifts with 17 children from a Children’s Home.

The reaction on the faces of everyone present captured it all. In expressing her gratitude, the House mother said, “We want to thank the LA swim family for all that was done with Head Coach Stefania Felix addresses swimmers & parents at Pigeon Island National Landmark

and for our children”.

LA Swim Club takes this opportunity to thank Corporate Saint Lucia and the public for supporting all its fundraising activities in 2016 and wishes everyone a blessed and enjoyable holidays and a prosperous New Year.

The club also encourages parents who would like their children to learn or improve their swimming abilities to join us when we recommence in January 2017. For more information about our family oriented club visit us on Facebook at Lightning Aquatics Swim Club or email lightningaquaticslu@gmail.com.