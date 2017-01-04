BOSL
Job opportunities at Owen King EU Hospital

By Ministry of Health and Wellness
January 4, 2017
Job Opportunity Classified

PRESS RELEASE – The Ministry of Health and Wellness hereby notifies the public that vacancies exist for the post of Health Aide at the Owen King EU Hospital for the period January 30, 2017 to March 31, 2017, in the first instance:

Interested persons are invited to submit a letter of application, with Curriculum Vitae to:

The Permanent Secretary
Ministry of Health and Wellness
Sir Stanislaus James Building
Waterfront
CASTRIES

Applications should reach the Ministry of Health and Wellness by January 13, 2017.

Further information on the prerequisites for eligibility can be obtained at www.govt.lc/jobs.

Please note that only eligible applications will be acknowledged.

