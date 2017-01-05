Irie Kids Inc. distribute gifts to children in Marigot

PRESS RELEASE – Irie Kids, Inc. a charitable organization celebrated this Christmas holiday by distributing over 65 toys and 28 Christmas stockings that were stuffed to the brim with small toys, chocolates, candy canes and sets of underwear packages to children in need in the town of Marigot!
If you think you have heard the name Irie Kids before, it may because this charity also subsidized 28 annual student bus passes back in September to the tune of $11,000. The bus passes provide a safe way for young children to get to and from school by keeping them off the sometimes treacherous roadways.
Although the organization is fairly new its founder, Lisa Jarvis and her husband Lawrence have been doing humanitarian works in Saint Lucia since 2010. The establishment of Irie Kids, IncIrie Kids, Inc.
Lisa Jarvis, Founder iriekidsinc@gmail.com 46 Tiger Lily Trail, Rehoboth MA 02769 a US based non profit helps to widen the scope of potential projects by encouraging donations via fundraising events and promotes international volunteerism. The group takes no salaries and 100 percent of funds raised go directly to helping children in need.
Unlike other charities Irie Kids Inc. supports and develops programs that enhance the quality of life for children in Saint Lucia only.
Ms. Jarvis believes that if the organization stays focused on one island it will have a better chance to succeed; “If we concentrate on getting to know the needs of our community and use resources where they can do the most good in a sustainable manner we can accomplish out goal of improving young lives.”
Visit us at iriekidsinc.com