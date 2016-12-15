BOSL

INTERNATIONAL:Dylann Roof found guilty of racially motivated massacre at black church

south-carolina-shooting-roofNEW YORK DAILY NEWS – A jury found Dylann Roof guilty of the Charleston church massacre Thursday, rejecting the twisted 22-year-old’s repulsive racism.

Roof was found guilty on all counts after just two hours of deliberations. Roof stood with his arms by his sides, staring straight ahead as the 33 guilty verdicts were read.

The self-proclaimed white supremacist gunned down nine black people in a Bible study group at Emanuel AME Church on June, 17, 2015 — a mass shooting he hoped would spark a race war.

But instead, the Confederate flag featured in many of the disturbing photos Roof took of himself before the killings was taken down from South Carolina statehouse after 50 years.

Roof was full of hate and “immense racial ignorance,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Williams said in closing remarks.

