INTERNATIONAL: Woman beheaded in Afghanistan ‘for going out in city without her husband’

INDEPENDENT (UK) – A woman has been beheaded for visiting a city without her husband, officials in Afghanistan have said.
The 30-year-old was decapitated and stabbed to death on Monday evening in Lati in the Sar-e-Pul province of northern Afghanistan.
The Middle East Press claims a government spokesman told them Taliban militants killed her for the “infidelity act” of going shopping without a male guardian.
The Taliban, which occupies Lati, imposes fierce policies of discrimination against women which includes banning them speaking loudly in public and appearing in media.
Punishments have included public lashings and executions in football stadiums.
(0)(0)