INTERNATIONAL: Villagers sentence falsely accused woman to death by fire ants

By NY Post
January 7, 2017

bugsNY POST – A woman in Bolivia was bound to a tree by angry villagers — and then fatally bitten by fire ants — after being mistaken for a car thief, a report says.

The falsely accused 52-year-old died in a local hospital from breathing problems caused by severe throat swelling after being repeatedly bitten by the insects in the Bolivian city of Caranavi, roughly 100 miles northeast of the capital, La Paz, according to the Daily Mail.

Her two children also received the same punishment, but managed to survive the ordeal.

“It’s probable that the ants bit the victim’s windpipe, which caused an inflammation and meant she wasn’t able to breathe,” said the family’s lawyer, Roxana Bustillos.

Police officials said the woman had traveled to Caranavi from La Paz to recover a debt and had been accused of swiping a vehicle, along with her kids.

