INTERNATIONAL: Two-faced calf ‘Lucky’ dies at 108 days old

By New York Post
January 4, 2017

cow1NEW YORK POST – A two-faced calf named Lucky has died in Kentucky after the family that treated her like a pet raised thousands of dollars to help her.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the McCubbin family in Taylor County had been trying to raise $500 for a scan to see if the calf’s cleft palate could be repaired, which would allow her to eat hay. Donors gave thousands of dollars, and Brandy McCubbin said the family is looking for a charitable cause for the money.

McCubbin said the calf was 108 days old when she died Monday. The animal had four eyes, two noses and two mouths.

The paper reports that Lucky took naps with the four McCubbin children. McCubbin said her kids took the calf’s death well and that she “was the one who was a mess.”

