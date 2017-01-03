BOSL
INTERNATIONAL: Turkey nightclub attack – Suspected Istanbul gunman ‘identified as man from Kyrgyzstan’

By Telegraph (UK)
January 3, 2017

js117018450_istanbul-nightclub-gunman-suspect-xlarge_trans_nvbqzqnjv4bqk0yzontbxczs9bjrrsalblogzf_swcnztnncph2m-xk2017-01-03-08_26_33-turkey-nightclub-attack_-suspected-istanbul-gunman-identified-as-man-from-kyrgyTELEGRAPH (UK) – The suspect behind a nightclub attack in Istanbul has been identified by Turkish media as a 28-year-old from Kyrgyzstan.

According to media reports the suspect reportedly entered Turkey in November and stayed in the central city of Konya. However authorities haven’t publicly identified him, and police denied that Kyrgyz passport information circulating in Turkish media belonged to the gunman.

Kyrgyzstan’s security service said on Tuesday it was checking reports a Kyrgyz citizen was involved in the attack on New Year’s Day and that it was in touch with Turkish authorities.

The gunman, who remains at large, shot dead 39 people at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul on Sunday. CNN Turk said he was believed to be of Kyrgyz origin. The Kyrgyz security service gave no further details.

Turkish state media aired new footage on Tuesday showing a grim selfie video of a suspect as he circles Istanbul’s most famous square.

