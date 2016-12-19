INTERNATIONAL: Trinidad economy shrinks 4.5 percent

CNC3 – A new report from the Economic Commissioner for Latin America and the Caribbean (Eclac) estimates that the T&T economy declined by 4.5 per cent this year.
This follows contractions of 0.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent in 2014 and 2015, respectively.
Eclac said: “Continued natural gas supply shortages, maintenance shutdowns and weak energy prices contributed to the energy sector’s deterioration, while linkages with that sector pulled down the non-energy sector.
The current account deficit widened as a result of reduced goods exports, while foreign direct investment saw a modest recovery.
According to the report, Government’s fiscal deficit expanded to 4.2 per cent of GDP. In response, several adjustments were made to compensate for lost energy revenues, including several new tax initiatives.
