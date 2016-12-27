INTERNATIONAL: Toxic liquor kills at least 32 in Pakistan

BBC – At least 32 people have died and dozens have been left seriously ill after drinking toxic alcohol over Christmas in Punjab in Pakistan, officials say.
The dead, mostly minority Christians, consumed the homemade liquor in the city of Toba Tek Singh.
Muslims are forbidden from buying or drinking alcohol in Pakistan – and minorities need a permit to buy liquor.
With alcohol sales tightly regulated, cheap homebrewed spirits often contain poisonous methanol.
It’s the latest case of deadly alcohol poisoning in Pakistan after 11 died in October, also in Punjab province.
Police officer Mohammad Nadeem told BBC Urdu that 25 people were still being treated in hospitals in Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad to have their stomachs pumped.
