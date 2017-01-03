INTERNATIONAL: Tourist, 74, believed to have fallen overboard from Caribbean cruise

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – A tourist on a cruise from Miami to the Caribbean is believed to have fallen overboard north of Puerto Rico.
Jeon Pierre Knorr was last seen by his wife 3 a.m. Monday morning aboard MSC Cruises’ Divina before disappearing, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopters and a quick-response Coast Guard ship based in San Juan began searching for the French 74-year-old.
Popular holiday season cruises have already seen two passengers lost in recent weeks.
An unidentified 74-year-old British woman is believed to have fallen overboard shortly after the Queen Mary II left New York for St. Maarten late last month.
