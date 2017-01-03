GET READY!! GET READY!! FOR LOW AIRFARES & CRUISE RATES ...BOOK YOUR FLIGHT TO NEW YORK, TORONTO, MIAMI, LONDON & OTHER INTERNATIONAL & CARIBBEAN DESTINATIONS TODAY WITH BUDGET TRAVEL AGENCY, WE ARE ALSO A MONEYGRAM AGENT FOR SEND AND RECEIVE TRANSACTIONS , CALL OR COME SEE US TODAY AT OUR LOCATION IN BLUE CORAL MALL, BRIDGE STREET , CASTRIES, TELEPHONE # 451-2003/458-2000/485-0361, EMAIL: budgettravel@candw.lc
INTERNATIONAL: The world’s ‘hottest felon’ is now living the high life

By New York Post
January 3, 2017

451525974NEW YORK POST – Two years ago, criminal Jeremy Meeks was dubbed the “hottest felon” in the world after his police mugshot went viral.

Now the ex-con and Instagram hit has been posting pictures of a luxury lifestyle that prove life after crime does pay.

The 32-year-old poses with a $150,000 Maserati in front of his huge mansion after turning his life around and becoming a full-time model.

The former gang member from California was jailed in 2014 on weapons charges, but his sexy mugshot, posted on the Stockton police Facebook page, had women begging to be “locked up with him” and had modeling agencies lining up at his cell door.

After being released in March last year, the ex-con has been keeping his 612,000 followers up to date on his new career — and it’s clearly going well.

