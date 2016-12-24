BOSL
INTERNATIONAL: The world’s biggest hotel will have 10,000 rooms and 70 restaurants

The hotel is planned to open in 2017, but national economic issues may delay the project to 2018.

TRAVEL & LEISURE/YAHOO – Anything dubbed world’s largest is sure to be over-the-top, but the $3.5 billion hotel under construction in Mecca is redefining extravagant.

The Abraj Kudai, which is owned by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Finance, will feature 12 towers, 10,000 rooms, and upwards of 70 restaurants. That’s more dining options than many towns have.

Entire floors of this 1.4 million square meter complex are to be dedicated to royal guests, and helipads will be added to sections of its roof. And there will be a full-size convention centerinside the hotel.

