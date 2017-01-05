INTERNATIONAL: Texas woman, boyfriend arrested in ‘brutal’ sexual assault of her 1-year-old relative

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – Authorities arrested a Texas woman and her boyfriend for sexually assaulting a 1-year-old girl in what they’ve called “one of the worst cases they’ve ever seen.”
Crystal Herrera on New Year’s Eve phoned 911 and told law enforcement officials the child managed to leave the house in the middle of the night and was attacked by dogs, the San Antonio-Express reported. However, when investigators and medical personnel examined the baby, they realized her injuries were not consistent with the ones described by her 22-year-old relative.
County Sheriff Javier Salazar in a press conference said the young girl was found with life-threatening wounds consistent with “brutal” sexual assault as well as multiple stab wounds.
“I can’t even begin to describe to you the level of depravity that went into this crime,” Salazar said. “It’s a horrendous case.”
Herrera was charged with injury to a child while her boyfriend Isaac Andrew Cardenas, 23, was charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child — a capital felony with a minimum 20-year sentence. His bond was set at $300,000.