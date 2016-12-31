INTERNATIONAL: Tennessee woman leaves $1.2M estate to help cats and dogs in her home county

NY DAILY NEWS – A Tennessee woman’s $1.2 million fortune is going to the dogs — and cats!
Animal lover Glenda Taylor DeLawder, who died in November 2015 at the age of 72, left her entire estate to “exclusively help care for Carter County’s cats and dogs,” Mayor Leon Humphrey recently announced in a statement.
Administrators of DeLawder’s estate have already directed $540,000 to the local animal shelter — it will go toward expanding animal areas and purchasing a van to take pets to clinics and adoption events.
