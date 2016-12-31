BOSL
GET READY!! GET READY!! FOR LOW AIRFARES & CRUISE RATES ...BOOK YOUR FLIGHT TO NEW YORK, TORONTO, MIAMI, LONDON & OTHER INTERNATIONAL & CARIBBEAN DESTINATIONS TODAY WITH BUDGET TRAVEL AGENCY, WE ARE ALSO A MONEYGRAM AGENT FOR SEND AND RECEIVE TRANSACTIONS , CALL OR COME SEE US TODAY AT OUR LOCATION IN BLUE CORAL MALL, BRIDGE STREET , CASTRIES, TELEPHONE # 451-2003/458-2000/485-0361, EMAIL: budgettravel@candw.lc
BOSL

INTERNATIONAL: Tennessee woman leaves $1.2M estate to help cats and dogs in her home county

maxresdefaultNY DAILY NEWS – A Tennessee woman’s $1.2 million fortune is going to the dogs — and cats!

Animal lover Glenda Taylor DeLawder, who died in November 2015 at the age of 72, left her entire estate to “exclusively help care for Carter County’s cats and dogs,” Mayor Leon Humphrey recently announced in a statement.

Administrators of DeLawder’s estate have already directed $540,000 to the local animal shelter — it will go toward expanding animal areas and purchasing a van to take pets to clinics and adoption events.

CLICK HERE TO READ FULL STORY

(0)(0)

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Seo wordpress plugin by www.seowizard.org.