INTERNATIONAL: Teen cuffed for drunken driving steals cop car in Washington Heights, takes it on 13-mile joyride

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – An 18-year-old busted for drunken driving in Washington Heights made a daring getaway early Sunday — in the NYPD police cruiser he was just placed in, officials said.

Dekota Locklear of Lumberton, N.C., was pulled from his car for being too drunk to drive as he rolled past a DWI checkpoint on W. 158th St. near the Henry Hudson Parkway about 2 a.m., officials said.

Cops handcuffed him and put him in the back of a police cruiser, but the booze-fueled Locklear had other plans, officials said.

With no partition to stop him, he crawled to the front of the idling cop car and drove off with it — nearly hitting a police officer as he sped away, officials said.

Locklear then took it on a 13-mile joyride to Saw Mill River Road in Yonkers, where he abandoned the car and ran off.

