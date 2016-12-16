INTERNATIONAL: Swedish party calls for legalization of necrophilia, incest

INDEPENDENT (UK) – Incest between siblings and necrophilia should be legalised, a branch of the Swedish Liberal People’s Party has argued.
The Stockholm branch of the party’s youth wing (LUF) voted on the controversial motion at its annual meeting on Sunday.
It called for the repeal of several laws to make consensual sex between brothers and sisters aged over 15 legal, as well as allowing people to “bequeath” their bodies for intercourse after death without fearing the perpetrator would be prosecuted.
Cecilia Johnsson, president of LUF Stockholm, toldAftonbladet counter-incest legislation amounted to “morality law”, adding: “These laws protect no one right now”.
“I understand that [incest] can be considered unusual and disgusting, but the law cannot stem from it being disgusting”.
