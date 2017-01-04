BOSL
INTERNATIONAL: Sweden abandons six-hour workday scheme because it’s just too expensive

By Bloomberg/Telegraph
January 4, 2017

swed-mmap-mdBLOOMBERG/THE TELEGRAPH (UK) – Swedes looking forward to a six-hour workday just got some bad news: the costs outweigh the benefits.

That is according to preliminary results of a two-year experiment carried out in the Swedish city of Gothenburg, the home of Volvo. Working hours were shortened to six for the 68 nurses at the Svartedalen old people’s home, who got to keep the same salary level.

To cover for the reduction, the city had to hire 17 extra staff at a cost of about 12 million kronor (£1m) for the duration of the project.

