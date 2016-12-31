INTERNATIONAL: Sri Lankan church service prints Tupac rap lyrics by accident

CNN – Christmas carols aren’t supposed to have lyrics like “revenge is like the sweetest joy, next to getting p***y.”
But that’s exactly what churchgoers in Sri Lanka saw in booklets at a carol service on December 11.
What they expected was the words to the Hail Mary, a common Christian prayer. What they got instead was the profanity-laced lyrics to rap legend Tupac Shakur’s Hail Mary.
Andrew Choksy, who attended the Joy to the World service where the lyrics were distributed, said he recognized the Tupac song straight away.
(0)(0)