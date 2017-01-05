BOSL
INTERNATIONAL: Special-needs man tortured while attackers stream it on Facebook

By New York Post
January 5, 2017

chicago-facebook-live-tortureNEW YORK POST – The brutal torture of a special-needs man was live-streamed to Facebook as he was bound and gagged in Chicago.

In the video, several people look on, laughing and eating, at an apartment during the Tuesday attack. The victim, who was viciously beaten, had been kidnapped, news station WBBM reported.

At least four of the victim’s alleged captors were taken into custody on Wednesday after the footage began making the rounds on social media, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The footage shows the attackers cutting the victim’s hair with a knife until his scalp bled and slashing his clothes. He was also repeatedly slapped and cigarette ashes were thrown at him.

“F–k Donald Trump, n—a, f–k white people!” one of the suspects can be heard telling the man in the video, which was live streaming for roughly 30 minutes.

