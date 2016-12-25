BOSL

INTERNATIONAL: Singer-songwriter George Michael dies, aged 53

mte1oda0otcxndy5ndczmjkzINDEPENDENT (UK) – Pop Superstar George Michael has died at the age of 53, his publicist has announced.

The singer songwriter, who was set to release a documentary in 2017, passed away peacefully at home.

Michael rose to fame as a member of Wham!, who are known for their hits Club Tropicana and Last Christmas.

The star whose real name is Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, sold more than 100 million albums throughout a career which spanned almost four decades.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” a statement from Mr Michael’s publicist said.

