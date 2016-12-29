INTERNATIONAL: Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder

PAGE SIX – Serena Williams is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian after a little over a year of dating.
In the Reddit subthread “/isaidyes,” Williams, 35, gushed about how Ohanian, 33, popped the question:
I came home
A little late
Someone had a bag packed for me
And a carriage awaited
Destination: Rome
To escort me to my very own “charming”
Back to where our stars first collided
And now it was full circle
At the same table we first met by chance
This time he made it not by chance
But by choice
Down on one knee
He said 4 words
And
r/isaidyes
Ohanian commented, “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”
The under-the-radar couple have been together since October 2015, despite reports of Williams allegedly getting cozy with race car driver Lewis Hamilton in October. Williams has previously been linked to Drake, who is now rumored to be getting close with Jennifer Lopez.