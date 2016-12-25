INTERNATIONAL: Russia military plane crash – ‘No survivors’ after jet with 92 on board crashes near Sochi

INDEPENDENT (UK) – A Russian military plane carrying 92 people, including dozens of Red Army Choir singers, has crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria, killing everyone on board.
No survivors have been spotted after a military plane carrying 92 people, including a well-known military band, crashed near Sochi, Russia’s defence ministry has said.
Major-General Igor Konashenkov said no survivors had been spotted in the Black Sea at the crash site of the Russian defence ministry Tu-154.
“The area of the crash site has been established. No survivors have been spotted,” he said.
An unnamed ministry source told Russian news agencies no life rafts had been found, while another source told the Interfax agency that the plane had not sent an SOS signal.