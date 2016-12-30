BOSL
BOSL

INTERNATIONAL: Russia makes fun of Obama’s’ sanctions

161230123008-russia-boomerang-insult-exlarge-169CNN – Russia has retaliated quickly against the US’s expulsion of its diplomats over alleged hacking attacks, with a series of pointed barbs aimed at the outgoing Obama administration.

President Barack Obama announced sanctions against four Russian individuals for what it said was election interference Thursday.

He also ordered 35 Russian diplomats to leave the country and two Russian compounds in the US to be closed.
The response was swift — and sour.

The Russian embassy in London posted a tweet of a duckling with the word “Lame” over the top, calling the action “Cold War déjà vu.”

It added: “As everybody, including American people, will be glad to see the last of this hapless Adm.”

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

(0)(1)

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Seo wordpress plugin by www.seowizard.org.