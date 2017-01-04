St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 300,000 unique visitors PER MONTH and over 1.5 million page views PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com

INTERNATIONAL: Real estate lawyer, wife and two daughters killed in plane crash in Arizona

By New York Daily News
January 4, 2017

2017-01-04-17_10_22-lawyer-wife-two-daughters-killed-after-plane-crashes-in-ariz-ny-daily-newsNEW YORK DAILY NEWS – A Scottsdale, Ariz. attorney and his family — a wife and two daughters — died after their plane, crashed on Monday.

The craft was piloted by Eric Falbe, 44, an Arizona-based lawyer. His wife, Carrie Falbe, 31, and the pilot’s two daughters from a previous marriage, Victoria, 14, and Skylar, 12, also perished.

Falbe’s plane was a Cessna 210, which crashed in a wooded area northwest of Payson, Ariz. USA Today reports.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Ranger helicopter and the Air Force Civil Air Patrol pinged a cellphone and ultimately located the plane. The helicopter search began at around 2 a.m. and the downed plane was discovered at 4:50 a.m.

Before the wreck was found, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call at 9:48 p.m. Monday from the Scottsdale Police Department saying that a plane flying out of Scottsdale and bound for Telluride was overdue, Sarah White, chief administrative officer for the Sheriff’s Office, told USA Today.

