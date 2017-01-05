BOSL
St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 300,000 unique visitors PER MONTH and over 1.5 million page views PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com
BOSL

INTERNATIONAL: Queen ‘nearly shot’ by Buckingham Palace guard while walking late at night

By Independent (UK)
January 5, 2017

the-queen-getty-2INDEPENDENT (UK) – It is one of the perks of being a member of the archaic hereditary UK monarchy that you have armed guards watching over you at all hours.

But that apparently almost backfired for the Queen when she decided to take a late-night walk around the palace grounds and came close to being shot.

From time to time her majesty is said to struggle to sleep. During a spell of insomnia, the 90-year-old will occasionally put on her coat and go for a short stroll, an ex-guardsman told The Times.

Late one night, he said he was patrolling inside the perimeter of the Palace walls when he spotted a figure in the darkness.

Thinking that he had caught a potentially dangerous intruder, sneaking into the Royal residence at 3am, he shouted: “Who’s that?”

But to his surprise, it was actually the Queen.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

(0)(1)

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Seo wordpress plugin by www.seowizard.org.