INTERNATIONAL: Queen ‘nearly shot’ by Buckingham Palace guard while walking late at night

INDEPENDENT (UK) – It is one of the perks of being a member of the archaic hereditary UK monarchy that you have armed guards watching over you at all hours.
But that apparently almost backfired for the Queen when she decided to take a late-night walk around the palace grounds and came close to being shot.
From time to time her majesty is said to struggle to sleep. During a spell of insomnia, the 90-year-old will occasionally put on her coat and go for a short stroll, an ex-guardsman told The Times.
Late one night, he said he was patrolling inside the perimeter of the Palace walls when he spotted a figure in the darkness.
Thinking that he had caught a potentially dangerous intruder, sneaking into the Royal residence at 3am, he shouted: “Who’s that?”
But to his surprise, it was actually the Queen.