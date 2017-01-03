INTERNATIONAL: Priest accused of hosting orgies in church and pimping women

NY DAILY NEWS – An Italian Catholic priest is under investigation for allegedly organizing orgies in his church’s rectory and acting as a pimp for up to 15 women.
Authorities are investigating Father Andrea Contin, a 48-year-old parish priest at the Church of San Lazzaro in Padua, for living off immoral earnings and psychological violence following complaints from three female parishioners, The Times reported.
A variety of sex toys, pornography obscured with covers featuring the names of past popes, and videos reportedly showing orgies taking place on the church premises have been seized by police, according to local media reports.
The 48-year-old priest also allegedly pimped out up to 15 women on wife-swapping websites and enjoyed expensive holidays with his lovers in exotic locations including Croatia, France and Austria. Among his trips abroad was a stop at a naturist and swingers resort in Cap d’Adge, located on the Southern coast of France, according to International Business Times.