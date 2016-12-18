INTERNATIONAL: Pope Francis says Roman Catholic Church should apologise to gay people

INDEPENDENT (UK) – Pope Francis has said the Roman Catholic Church owes gay people an apology for the way it has treated them.
On a flight from Armenia to Rome, the pontiff recalled Christian teaching and said: “I will repeat what the catechism of the Church says, that they [gay people] should not be discriminated against, they should be respected, accompanied pastorally.”
Pope Francis also told reporters the institution should seek forgiveness from other groups it had discriminated against.
“I think that the Church not only should apologise… to a gay person whom it offended but it must also apologise to the poor as well, to the women who have been exploited, to children who have been exploited by [being forced to] work. It must apologise for having blessed so many weapons.”
The pope made the remarks after he was asked if he agreed with statements made by a senior cardinal, Reinhard Marx, who said the Church must say sorry to homosexuals
Yes Apologies, my question is GOD has condemn this sin, destroyed nations for it. How about them repenting for such and asking God for his grace to be delivered and heal for such weakness. Many choose to become gay, whilst science tries to identify why so many becomes gay or born so they say. we are thought don't steal, don't kill, don't fornicate, etc some of us pray our way out. I believe Pope should say pray for them that they be delivered from the demon of lust.
Christianity too busy diluting the God given regulations in order to please the world. Amazingly other religions don't it's either your join and follow protocol or stay away.. but no Christianity watering down to be accepted. Oh Lord help our church leader. in the name of Jesus
What the pope is saying is let God be the judge, not man.
Who am I to judge? We sit on our benches of hypocrisy and judge every one who we think does not fit the norm; yet some of our hearts are a stinking swamp, full of hatred, grudges, jealousy, condemnation, gossip and dishonesty among others. I have sat in some churches and learnt nothing about love and humility but about what the other church is doing wrong. Sad...
When will we learn?
Oh yes we love to use the don't judge card for one sided things, how many of us would say don't judge if someone raped our love one, I mean after all that individual is just trying to get laid so why are we judging them.
My point is sir or Madame if you will, when we play the don't judge card we should not get offended when having sex with family and pedophilia become legal.
hey all the Catholics out there, you better do what the pope says or you wont go to heaven, what a cult, smh
So rejoice non- catholic for you are not a member of this cult that we belong to. Many do not know or understand our faith. Fed with untruths/half truths. Peace be with you.
"Forgive us our sins as we forgive those who trespass against us" It is hard but if we say we are Christians we should always strive to be merciful and to love. Hate the sin not the sinner. And yes as tough as it is that incldes the rapist.
yes half truths, like the pedophilia ring that goes on withing the church?