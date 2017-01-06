BOSL
INTERNATIONAL: North Carolina pastor arrested, charged with 9 counts of robbery

By New York Daily News
January 6, 2017

lvpastor6nNEW YORK DAILY NEWS – Thou shalt not steal.

A Charlotte, N.C. pastor put one of the 10 commandments on the backburner and was ultimately arrested Wednesday in connection to a number of armed robberies on local businesses.

John Thomas Lindsey, 47, a pastor at True Love Church of Refuge, was charged with 9 counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, 9 counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, wsoctv.com reports.

Lindsey allegedly robbed two 7-Eleven stores, a Family Dollar store, a Circle K and two Sam’s Marts.

He’s suspected to have fired a shot inside a Family Dollar store back in October.

Surveillance footage in the stores shows a person resembling Lindsey engaged in the robberies.

