INTERNATIONAL: New York train crash injures more than 100 commuters

By Reuters
January 5, 2017
A commuter train derails at a station in Brooklyn and injured more than 100 commuters, setting off a panic during the morning rush.

REUTERS – A New York City train derailed at a downtown Brooklyn terminal during Wednesday’s morning rush hour, injuring more than 100 commuters in the metropolitan area’s second major rail accident since late September.

Emergency crews swarmed Atlantic Terminal after the Long Island Rail Road train went off the tracks inside the busy transportation hub at 8:20 a.m. local time (1320 GMT), the New York City Fire Department said.

While none of the injuries were life-threatening, at least 11 people were sent to the hospital, Deputy Assistant Chief Dan Donoghue said at a briefing at the crash site.

