INTERNATIONAL: Mom drinks pee, eats twigs to survive 26-mile hike to safety

NEW YORK POST – A 46-year-old mom ate twigs and drank her own urine while trudging nearly 30 miles through up to three feet of snow in northern Arizona before being rescued in what one local official called “a Christmas miracle.”
Searchers found Karen Klein holed up in an abandoned cabin just as a major storm was bearing down on the region, said Jim Driscoll, the chief sheriff’s deputy in Cococino County, Ariz.
“This is a Christmas miracle,” Driscoll told the Associated Press.
“We were really beginning to think, especially with the snow coming in … we pulled out all the stops.”
Klein was vacationing with her husband and 10-year-old son when their rental car got stuck in a ditch along a snowy road en route to the Grand Canyon on Thursday afternoon.
Klein, a marathon runner and triathlete, set out on foot to seek help when her family decided she was in the best shape to try, Driscoll said.