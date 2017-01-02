BOSL
INTERNATIONAL: Migrants found hidden in car and suitcase

_93208121_ceutacase1janepaBBC – Police have detained two Moroccans who tried to smuggle migrants into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta – two hidden in a car and one in a suitcase.

When police checked a car on Monday one person was found hidden in the dashboard and another in the hollowed-out back seat.

The man and woman, thought to be Guineans, received first aid as they had had little air to breathe.

Separately, a young African man was found hidden in a woman’s suitcase.

That incident happened on 30 December and again the man – believed to be from Gabon – required urgent medical attention.

