INTERNATIONAL: Migrants found hidden in car and suitcase

BBC – Police have detained two Moroccans who tried to smuggle migrants into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta – two hidden in a car and one in a suitcase.
When police checked a car on Monday one person was found hidden in the dashboard and another in the hollowed-out back seat.
The man and woman, thought to be Guineans, received first aid as they had had little air to breathe.
Separately, a young African man was found hidden in a woman’s suitcase.
That incident happened on 30 December and again the man – believed to be from Gabon – required urgent medical attention.
(0)(0)