INTERNATIONAL: Man who claims to be 146 years old wants to die

By NY Post
January 7, 2017

232756-1NEW YORK POST – He’s having a senior moment — and then some!

Mbah Gotho of Indonesia says he’s turned another page on Father Time, celebrating his 146th birthday on New Year’s Eve.

Gotho, who claims he was born in 1870, was all smiles as he blew out his candles surrounded by family and friends in his hometown village of Central Java, Indonesia, according to Barcoft Media.

But Gotho has been prepping for his death since 1992, the Independent reported.Party guests included Gotho’s grandson, his wife and their two children, Erika and Anisa Kurniwati, who sang to Gotho and served him a birthday cake with “146” numeral candles.

“What I want is to die,” he told a regional news network last year, the site reported.

