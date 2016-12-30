BOSL
INTERNATIONAL: Man fatally stabs stepdaughter because she was hungry

161230-man-admits-stabbing-girl-featureNEW YORK POST – A Michigan man “snapped” when his 5-year-old stepdaughter said she wanted something to eat — stabbing the little girl to death, and then setting her body on fire, a court heard this week.

Thomas McClellan, 25, of Holt, admitted that he knocked Luna Michelle Younger to the ground, sat on her hips and stabbed her in the chest on Nov. 1 after she wouldn’t leave his room, Detective Chuck Buckland of the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office testified in a preliminary hearing Thursday, according to reports.

McClellan then wrapped the girl’s lifeless body in blankets, dumped alcohol on it and lit it on fire, Buckland said, according to the Lansing State Journal.

During the hearing in the 55th District Court, a medical examiner said Luna was stabbed at least five times.

McClellan is charged with murder, first-degree child abuse and first-degree arson in the gruesome death of his stepdaughter at the family’s Keller Road home. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of the crime.

