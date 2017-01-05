INTERNATIONAL: Man allegedly squirted women with semen-filled syringes at Ohio Walmart

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – A West Virginia man repeatedly stalked women at an Ohio Walmart and allegedly admitted to masturbating into syringes to squirt them with his semen, according to an arrest affidavit.
Timothy Blake, 26, was charged on Dec. 30 with menace by stalking in connection to public masturbation incidents in the past two months.
Ohio police said they received a report on Nov. 2 from a woman who said a “creepy” man followed her around Walmart, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by CBS News.
The woman told police she felt something wet on her lower back and then rushed to the bathroom to clean up the sticky substance. When she came out, the man was already waiting and staring at her, the affidavit states.
Authorities received a similar report from another woman on Dec. 28. Police managed to track down Blake by reviewing surveillance footage from both incidents that showed him fleeing the scene in his white pickup truck.