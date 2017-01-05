BOSL
St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 300,000 unique visitors PER MONTH and over 1.5 million page views PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com
BOSL

INTERNATIONAL: Man allegedly squirted women with semen-filled syringes at Ohio Walmart

By New York Daily News
January 5, 2017

syringe5n-1-webNEW YORK DAILY NEWS – A West Virginia man repeatedly stalked women at an Ohio Walmart and allegedly admitted to masturbating into syringes to squirt them with his semen, according to an arrest affidavit.

Timothy Blake, 26, was charged on Dec. 30 with menace by stalking in connection to public masturbation incidents in the past two months.

Ohio police said they received a report on Nov. 2 from a woman who said a “creepy” man followed her around Walmart, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by CBS News.

The woman told police she felt something wet on her lower back and then rushed to the bathroom to clean up the sticky substance. When she came out, the man was already waiting and staring at her, the affidavit states.

Authorities received a similar report from another woman on Dec. 28. Police managed to track down Blake by reviewing surveillance footage from both incidents that showed him fleeing the scene in his white pickup truck.

 CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY
(0)(0)

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Seo wordpress plugin by www.seowizard.org.