INTERNATIONAL: Limbless teen who lived in plastic bowl died on Christmas Day

rahma1-large_trans_nvbqzqnjv4bq1n-0bbrgahnulljmqze3f0vsigi6_ahglm-py1jduj4TELEGRAPH (UK) – Rahma Haruna, a severely disabled Nigerian girl who became well known when photos of her appeared online earlier this year, has died at the age of 19.

The news was shared by local journalist Sani Maikatanga, whose photos were responsible for the wider world becoming aware of Rahma’s plight.

Ms Maikatanga said in a social media post: “Rahma Haruna a 19 years old girl has pass away on Sunday 25th of December 2016 … may Almighty grant her Jannatul Firdausi (paradise).”

Rahma, whose arms and legs stopped developing when she was six months old, lived with her family in the village of Lahadin Makole, close to Kano in Nigeria.

Practically immobile and in chronic pain, for many years she spent most of her waking hours in a plastic bowl, which her family transported her around in.

One comment

  1. C
    December 28, 2016 at 9:33 AM

    R.I.P....

    Reply

