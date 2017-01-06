INTERNATIONAL: Kim Burrell faces backlash after sermon on ‘perverted homosexual spirit’

GUARDIAN (UK) – Gospel singer Kim Burrell has faced criticism from the entertainment industry after video footage surfaced in which she gives a “homophobic” sermon.
The singer, whose vocals appeared on Frank Ocean’s song Godspeed, is shown in a video giving a sermon that refers to “the perverted homosexual spirit”.
“That perverted homosexual spirit is a spirit of delusion and confusion and has deceived many men and women, and it has caused a strain on the body of Christ,” Burrell, a pastor at Love and Liberty Fellowship Church in Houston, Texas, said in the video which surfaced online on 30 December. It is unclear when the footage was filmed.
The singer, who was due to sing with Pharrell Williams and Janelle Monáe on the Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, has now been dropped. “For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show,” read a tweet from the presenter on Tuesday.
Following the circulation online of the video of the sermon, Frank Ocean’s mother, Katonya Breaux, tweeted: “Son, can we crop Kim Burrell’s voice out of your song?”